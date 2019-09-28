Another Horse Euthanized After Breaking Legs at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

Race horses run on the final day of the winter/spring horse racing season at Santa Anita Park on June 23, 2019 in Arcadia, California. Santa Anita ownership banned a Hall of Fame trainer yesterday following the death of a fourth horse from his stable at the track. It was the 30th race horse to die at the famed racetrack since December 26. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Santa Anita, under intense scrutiny because of 30 deaths in the winter-spring meet, had a racing fatality on Saturday during the 17th race of the current fall meeting. A horse died on Sept. 16 while training.

Emtech was in the stretch when it appeared he broke his left front leg and crashed to the dirt. It happened in full view of the crowd on a day that was supposed to be highlighted by a major prep for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, the Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes.

Jockey Mario Gutierrez stayed on the ground and a stretcher was brought for him, but he got up on his own power and was taken to the first aid center, where he was examined.

Emtech, a 3-year-old colt, was running his sixth lifetime race and fourth since being claimed by trainer Steve Knapp. He had won two of his previous races and finished second and third in other races. Saturday’s race was six furlongs for allowance/optional claiming horses.

