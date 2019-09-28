× Another Horse Euthanized After Breaking Legs at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

Santa Anita, under intense scrutiny because of 30 deaths in the winter-spring meet, had a racing fatality on Saturday during the 17th race of the current fall meeting. A horse died on Sept. 16 while training.

Emtech was in the stretch when it appeared he broke his left front leg and crashed to the dirt. It happened in full view of the crowd on a day that was supposed to be highlighted by a major prep for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, the Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes.

Jockey Mario Gutierrez stayed on the ground and a stretcher was brought for him, but he got up on his own power and was taken to the first aid center, where he was examined.

Emtech, a 3-year-old colt, was running his sixth lifetime race and fourth since being claimed by trainer Steve Knapp. He had won two of his previous races and finished second and third in other races. Saturday’s race was six furlongs for allowance/optional claiming horses.

