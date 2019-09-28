Buena Park Police Reserve Officer Killed in Crash on 91 Freeway in Corona

A Buena Park Police Department reserve officer died early Saturday after he was involved in a crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona while driving home from his shift, authorities said.

Arthur “Art” Brice died in the collision on the eastbound 91 Freeway near Promenade Avenue, Buena Park police officials said in a written statement.

The 11-year veteran of the police department was 58 years old and lived in Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

His sedan collided with a disabled big rig, then collided with a moving big rig, shortly after 5 a.m., the newspaper reported. Firefighters freed him from the wreckage and took him to a hospital where he was soon pronounced dead.

“Officer Brice gave the city and citizens of Buena Park 11 years of dedicated service as one of our reserve officers,” the department’s statement said. He worked with the department’s gang unit and served on the color guard.

“Officer Brice will be remembered as a genuine, caring, and uplifting presence, always ready to lend a hand or an ear,” the statement continued. “One of his favorite topics of discussion has been his 8-month -old granddaughter.

Brice’s body was escorted to the coroner’s office by fellow law enforcement officers.

He also left behind a wife, ex-wife, two children and two step-children, according to the Press Enterprise.

“Please keep Officer Brice’s family in your prayers,” the Buena Park police statement said. “We thank the community and allied agencies who have reached out and offered support.”