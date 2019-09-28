× Drive-By Shooting Suspect Fires Several Rounds at Crowd After Argument at Ventura Party; 1 Wounded

A man was wounded when a person fired several rounds at a crowd leaving a party in Ventura Friday night, authorities said.

The victim was at a party in the area of Cameron Street and Cameron Court when a “verbal altercation” took place, the Ventura Police Department said.

As the crowd started dispersing at about 11 p.m., a dark-colored sedan drove past the partygoers and several rounds were fired in their direction, police said.

The man was trying to flee to a nearby vehicle when he struck by one bullet in an upper extremity, police said.

Ventura police received several reports of gunshots heard in the area and responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, authorities said.

No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4416. Callers can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.