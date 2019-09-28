× Firefighters Battle Fire Engulfing Granada Hills Home

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that engulfed a one-story home in Granada Hills Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The home’s roof partially collapsed as firefighters worked, maneuvering through piles of furniture that the department said slowed down firefighting efforts.

The fire was reported in the 10400 block of North Densmore Avenue at about 5:30 a.m., and firefighters were still searching for any people inside the home about an hour later, according to LAFD.

“Crews are continuing to attempt a search of the home through excessive storage conditions,” the department said at about 6 a.m.

Flames were extinguished on the ground floor, as well as in the attic and in the basement shortly before 7 a.m., according to LAFD.

Video from the scene shows large flames ripping through the home and thick smoke billowing over the residential street as firefighters worked, spraying water on the blaze.

It’s unknown what ignited the fire.

No injuries were reported and no further details were immediately available.