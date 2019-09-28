Former UC Irvine Student Who Impersonated Children’s Hospital Doctor Gets Year in Jail, Community Service

A former UC Irvine student who posed as a doctor was sentenced to a year in jail and ordered to perform 150 hours of community service after pleading guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge.

Ariya Ouskouian, 23, of Irvine also will be placed on five years of informal probation, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of a plea deal, eight other misdemeanor counts of misrepresenting himself as a doctor and a felony count of burglary were dismissed.

Ouskouian posed as a doctor and diagnosed a patient who had a growth on his neck in a consult room at UCI on May 3, 2018, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

