Former UC Irvine Student Who Impersonated Children's Hospital Doctor Gets Year in Jail, Community Service

A former UC Irvine student who posed as a doctor was sentenced to a year in jail and ordered to perform 150 hours of community service after pleading guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge.

Ariya Ouskouian, 23, is seen in a booking photo released Aug. 29, 2018, by the Orange Police Department.

Ariya Ouskouian, 23, of Irvine also will be placed on five years of informal probation, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of a plea deal, eight other misdemeanor counts of misrepresenting himself as a doctor and a felony count of burglary were dismissed.

Ouskouian posed as a doctor and diagnosed a patient who had a growth on his neck in a consult room at UCI on May 3, 2018, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

