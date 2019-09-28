× Hollywood Burbank Airport Officials, Former Executive Director Disagree Over Noise Concerns

The former executive director of the Hollywood Burbank Airport and two members of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority butted heads while discussing noise issues related to the airfield.

Dan Feger, who was the executive director of the airport from 2008 to 2016, criticized authority members for approving an $870,000 extension with marketing firm Anyone Collective during a meeting on Monday.

He said the airport’s aggressive marketing campaign has contributed to the increasing number of flights over the south San Fernando Valley and is causing noise issues in that region.

More and more flights departing from Burbank have been making their northbound turns over Studio City and Sherman Oaks during the past two years and disturbing those neighborhoods.

