× Hyun-Jin Ryu Clinches ERA Title With Seven Scoreless Innings in Dodgers Win

The Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, 2-0, for their 105th victory. In Sunday’s regular season finale, they have the opportunity to surpass the franchise record set by the 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers. On Thursday, they will commence a seventh consecutive trip to the postseason as the National League favorites in pursuit of a third consecutive pennant and their first championship since 1988.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has overseen the last five years of the historic run since arriving in October 2014. There’s a chance, if small, that he won’t be around for a sixth.

Friedman isn’t under contract for 2020; his five-year pact expires after this season. Friedman, 42, declined to discuss his situation other than to say he would like to return to Los Angeles. Dodgers president Stan Kasten also declined to comment on specifics, though he emphasized he was “pretty confident” Friedman will remain with the organization.

“I love him, I think he’s done a great job, expect him to be here for a long time,” Kasten said in a phone interview. “That’s all I really can say about it.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.