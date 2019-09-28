Go
Severe weather alert
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cool and Wet Saturday Forecast
Posted 9:03 AM, September 28, 2019, by
Liberté Chan
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Cool and cloudy with a chance of rain this weekend.
