× L.A. County Holds Mock Election to Introduce New Voting System

Voting in Los Angeles County will soon change, and election officials are holding a mock election this weekend to give voters a chance to try it out ahead of the 2020 election.

The mock election takes place Sept. 28 – 29, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and will introduce voters to the new system, Voting Solutions for All People.

Voters are encouraged to visit one of 50 locations across the county to try out the system.

Certain locations will have live DJs, surprise celebrities, food trucks, and chances to win prizes such as tickets to professional sports games, amusement parks, and more, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office said on their website.

Click here to find the nearest mock election center near you.

Officials say the new system makes the ballot easier to understand with an interactive display and is accessible in 13 languages.

The Ballot Marking Device uses paper ballots and is not connected to a network or the internet to ensure election security.

Voters can also access an interactive sample ballot on their smart phone or computer, which allows voters to access and mark their selections ahead of time. At the voting center, voters can scan the Poll Pass to transfer their selection to the Ballot Marking Device. A review screen will allow voters to review or make changes to their ballot.

Visit lavote.net for more details.