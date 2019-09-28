L.A. County-USC Medical Center Resumes Elective Surgeries After Abruptly Halting Operations Over Mold

L.A. County-USC Medical Center is shown in this undated file photo. (Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Health officials announced late Friday that they had resumed elective surgeries at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, following a temporary halt to the operations that began earlier this week after the discovery of mold in a room used to sterilize surgical equipment.

The L.A. County Department of Health Services said in a statement that the hospital had “begun to ramp up elective surgeries” and was expected to be at full capacity soon.

Administrators did not immediately respond to a request for the number of surgeries performed Friday or for further details about when they expected to be back to normal.

The statement said officials had detected a “minor, localized water leak” and no mold was found anywhere else in the Boyle Heights facility.

