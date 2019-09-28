× Legendary Mexican Singer José José Dies at 71 Years Old

Mexican singer José José, one of Latin America’s most popular singers, died Saturday at 71 years old, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The singer, who was born José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, died at a hospital in Miami, Florida, his assistant told the Times. José José was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in 2017.

The artist rose to fame in the 1970s when he sang “El Triste” while representing Mexico at the Latin Song Festival II. He climbed to the top of the Latin charts and became a treasured cultural icon for his skillful singing of difficult tunes.

José José was one of the most renowned Latin singers worldwide and was dubbed “El príncipe de la canción,” or “The Prince of Song.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.