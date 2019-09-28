Man Shot and Killed in Koreatown

Posted 11:20 AM, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, September 28, 2019

Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Koreatown apartment complex in the early hours Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 700 block of South Serrano Avenue around 3:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a rear stairwell of a multi-unit apartment where a man had been shot.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males, who fled the scene southbound on Serrano Avenue in a white sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide Division at 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips can be made at lacrimestoppers.org.

