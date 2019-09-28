Man Stabbed to Death at Park in Riverside

Posted 6:54 PM, September 28, 2019, by

Police are looking for a killer who stabbed a man to death at a park in Riverside on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The deadly attack took place about 1:20 p.m. at Lincoln Park, 4261 Park Ave., Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Officers responded to a report of an “assault with a deadly weapon” when they found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound, he said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The stabbing was believed to have stemmed from an altercation between the victim and another person, but a not motive or suspect description were available, Railsback said.

Anyone with information can reach Riverside police at 951-354-2007.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this report.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.