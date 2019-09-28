Man Stabbed to Death at Park in Riverside

Police are looking for a killer who stabbed a man to death at a park in Riverside on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
The deadly attack took place about 1:20 p.m. at Lincoln Park, 4261 Park Ave., Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.
Officers responded to a report of an “assault with a deadly weapon” when they found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound, he said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.
The stabbing was believed to have stemmed from an altercation between the victim and another person, but a not motive or suspect description were available, Railsback said.
Anyone with information can reach Riverside police at 951-354-2007.
KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this report.