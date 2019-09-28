Man Stabbed to Death at Park in Riverside

Police are looking for a killer who stabbed a man to death at a park in Riverside on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The deadly attack took place about 1:20 p.m. at Lincoln Park, 4261 Park Ave., Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Officers responded to a report of an “assault with a deadly weapon” when they found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound, he said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The stabbing was believed to have stemmed from an altercation between the victim and another person, but a not motive or suspect description were available, Railsback said.

Anyone with information can reach Riverside police at 951-354-2007.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this report.

POLICE ACTIVITY – 4200 Block of Park Avenue Officers are currently conducting an investigation in the 4200 block of Park Avenue, so the road should be closed between 12th Street and 13th Street for a few hours. No other details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/6CYdXfRrdS — Riverside Police (@RiversidePolice) September 28, 2019