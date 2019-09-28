Marina del Rey Little League Facility Targeted by Vandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vandals caused extensive damage at a Marina del Rey little league facility, and league leaders say it isn't the first time.

Culver Marina Little League posted on Facebook that vandals had targeted the facility, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage in a bathroom and a kitchen area at the field.

The vandals broke doors, smashed holes in walls, spray painted on the floor, shattered mirrors, cleared out cupboards and broke glass.

League managers discovered the damage on Friday. Volunteers came together on Saturday to clean up the mess and get a fuller picture of the damage.

The league is hoping to raise the funds for repairs on a GoFundMe page.