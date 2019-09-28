× Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei Supports Impeachment Inquiry Process

Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada on Friday expressed his support for the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, but said he is withholding judgment on whether the president committed an impeachable offense.

Amodei’s office released a statement on Friday, in part responding to an article in The Nevada Independent.

In the article, the four-term congressman is quoted saying he’d like to “put it through the process and see what happens.”

Amodei’s stressed that his support is for the inquiry process, not necessarily impeachment.

“In no way, shape, or form, did I indicate support for impeachment,” Amodei said. “Anyone who reads [the Nevada Independent article] and thinks that somehow there is a vote to convict before the process has played out – as called for by the resolution unanimously supported by everyone concerned – is simply, individual fantasy.”

Amodei told reporters Thursday he had read the whistleblower’s complaint accusing the president of abusing the power of his office and soliciting foreign election interference during a July phone call with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said the question as to whether Trump’s actions are an impeachable offense should be put through “process, procedure, fact-finding and debate.”

Nevada’s three Democratic representatives have already said they support impeachment proceedings.