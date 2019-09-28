Rare Albino Hedgehog Found in Riverside Backyard

A rare albino hedgehog is seen in video provided by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services on Sep. 26, 2019.

Nic, a rare albino hedgehog found in a Riverside backyard, has found a home.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services officers found the furry little critter on Sept. 13 and took it into their care.

Hedgehogs are illegal in California so Nic stayed with the county until this week.

Spokesman John Welsh says the hedgehog was turned over on Wednesday to a rescue organization, MeoowzResQ, which has a special permit to care for exotic animals.

