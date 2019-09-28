× Suspect Arrested in ‘Heinous’ Killing of Man Whose Body Was Found Inside Burning Car in Pomona

A La Habra man accused of shooting another man to death inside a car in Pomona, then setting the car and victim on fire, is due in court Monday to answer to a murder charge, authorities said.

Homicide investigators arrested Gerardo Jesus Zedejas, 26, Thursday night in connection with the Sept. 20 killing of David Phillip Pena in the 1400 block of South Park Avenue, according to the Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County booking records. Pena’s age and city of residence were not available Saturday.

Firefighters who responded to a car fire about 4 a.m. discovered Pena’s body inside the vehicle after extinguishing the flames, officials said at the time.

Detectives have since learned the Pena has just gotten off work for the night and was siting in his car when another vehicle pulled up alongside him, Pomona police officials said in a written statement.

“Without warning, the occupant(s) immediately begin firing at the victim, striking him several times. Immediately after, the victim’s vehicle was set on fire and the suspect(s) fled the scene,” according to the statement. “Pomona police homicide investigators began an extensive search for the suspect(s) responsible for this heinous crime.”

Detectives identified Zendejas as a suspect in the deadly attack, officials said.

Members of the department’s Special Investigations Unit and Major Crimes Task Force arrested Zedejas about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in his hometown of La Habra, according to police and booking records.

A motive in the killing has not been released. It was not clear Saturday whether any additional suspect were being sought in connection with Pena’s killing.

Zendejas was convicted in December of carrying a loaded firearm, as well as violating Los Angeles’ city ordinance barring operating or working at an unlicensed marijuana dispensary, Los Angeles County Superior Court records show. He also had a pending case, filed in February, for operating or working at an unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.

Anyone with information on the case can reach Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Our Det. know we will use whatever resources and $$ is needed to follow up on all active leads from any Homicide investigation. Our Detectives are brilliant and they have my support. Sometimes the best leadership is simply supporting and getting out of the way. https://t.co/2e313PlNot — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) September 28, 2019