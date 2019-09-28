Suspect Arrested in Santa Fe Springs Fatal Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was arrested Friday night in the fatal stabbing of a man in Santa Fe Springs, the Whittier Police Department said.

Officers received reports of a man “bleeding in the street” near a pub Wednesday afternoon and responded to the area of Telegraph Road and Laurel Avenue at about 3:10 p.m. to find an unresponsive man suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses then told investigators they saw two men fleeing the area before officers arrived, according to Whittier police. As a result, officers locked down a nearby middle school and searched the area. But no one matching the suspects' descriptions was found.

On Friday, officers arrested Jordan Hurd in connection with the killing, Whittier police Sgt. Sam Reed said.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody in Whittier at about 11:30 p.m. and booked on $2 million bail, according to county inmate records.

Authorities did not identify the man killed and a motive for the killing is unknown.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with formation was asked to call Detective Kristian Rios at 562-409-1850 or call the depatment's crime tip line at 1-800-222-8477.

33.979179 -118.032844