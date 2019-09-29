1 Dead, 3 Injured in Crash on Big Tujunga Canyon Road Near Sunland

Posted 2:00 PM, September 29, 2019, by
A stretch of Big Tujunga Canyon Road north of Sunland is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

A stretch of Big Tujunga Canyon Road north of Sunland is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

One person was killed and three others injured in a crash on Big Tujunga Canyon Road on Sunday.

The crash happened just before noon near 12214 Big Tujunga Canyon Road, north of Sunland, according to a crash report from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All four victims were in the same car, which somehow crashed and caught fire, firefighters said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to hospitals with injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash was not released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.