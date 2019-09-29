× 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Crash on Big Tujunga Canyon Road Near Sunland

One person was killed and three others injured in a crash on Big Tujunga Canyon Road on Sunday.

The crash happened just before noon near 12214 Big Tujunga Canyon Road, north of Sunland, according to a crash report from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All four victims were in the same car, which somehow crashed and caught fire, firefighters said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to hospitals with injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash was not released.