2 Shot Along Walk of Fame in Hollywood

Two people were shot along the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 6300 block of Hollywood Boulevard and arrived to find two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to LAPD.

The victims were found a short distance away from each other. One was near Wilcox Avenue and the other near Cahuenga Boulevard, police said.

One person was transported to a hospital in stable condition and the other refused transport and was described as being uncooperative, authorities said. His condition is unknown.

At least one suspected shooter fled the area, and no description was available.

The shooting happened at the usually busy area as clubs closed down for the night.

Video from the scene shows Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics treating a man who was sitting up and appeared alert. Small crowds gathered to watch as ambulances and police cruisers flooded the area.

Officers could be seen walking down the boulevard with flashlights and searching the ground, video showed.

Police said investigators do not believe the shooting was gang-related.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with any information on the incident was asked to contact LAPD.