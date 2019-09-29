At Least 1 Killed, 4 Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree in Inglewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least one person was killed and four others were injured when a car crashed into a tree in Inglewood early Sunday morning, the Inglewood Police Department said.

Four people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries and one was pronounced dead at the scene, Inglewood police Sgt. Juan Torres said. Authorities have not identified the person killed.

The crash, which resulted in an hourslong roadway closure, was reported in the area of Market Street and Florence Avenue at about 2:30 a.m., authorities said.

Police said five people were inside the crash at the time of the crash.

Video from the scene shows a mangled silver car with its' front completely smashed and almost wrapped around a tree.

The cause of the crash is unknown and the incident is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.