California to Play Pivotal Role in Trump Impeachment Inquiry

As House Democrats launch their impeachment inquiry into President Trump, no state will play a more pivotal role in the process than California.

Two of the most important leaders of the drive to investigate Trump’s efforts to enlist Ukrainian assistance in his reelection campaign are both Californians: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff of Burbank.

And the state’s mammoth delegation — 46 of whom are Democrats — will likely account for close to a fifth of the votes for any articles of impeachment.

On the other side of the aisle, too, California Republicans represent a critical bulwark in the GOP effort to protect the president. The senior House Republican — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield — is a Californian, as is the ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes of Tulare.

