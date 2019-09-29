CHP Officers Wrangle Escaped Pony Along 91 Freeway in Long Beach

California Highway Patrol officers wrangled a pony from the side of the 91 Freeway in Long Beach on Sunday and returned it to the little girl who owns it, officials said.

The adorable apprehension took place about 10 a.m. along the westbound freeway near Cherry Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said via social media.

After rounding up the tiny horse, which had braids in its mane, officers learned it had gotten away from the little girl who owns it as she was riding just north of the freeway, officials said.

They got the pony back to the girl, but not before posing for a quick photo with the escapee.