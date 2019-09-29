Former Ukraine Prosecutor Says He Saw No Evidence of Wrongdoing by Biden

Posted 11:31 AM, September 29, 2019, by
Yuri Lutsenko, the former prosecutor general of Ukraine, at an interview in a Kyiv cafe on Sept. 28, 2019. (Credit: Sergei L. Loiko/Los Angeles Times)

Yuri Lutsenko, the former prosecutor general of Ukraine, at an interview in a Kyiv cafe on Sept. 28, 2019. (Credit: Sergei L. Loiko/Los Angeles Times)

Ukraine’s top law enforcement official repeatedly rebuffed President Trump’s personal lawyer’s demands to investigate Joe Biden and his son, insisting he had seen no evidence of wrongdoing that he could pursue despite Trump’s allegations.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Yuri Lutsenko, former Ukraine prosecutor general, said he told Rudolph Giuliani that he would be happy to cooperate if the FBI or other U.S. authorities began their own investigation of the former vice president and his son Hunter but insisted they had not broken any Ukrainian laws to his knowledge.

Lutsenko, who was fired as prosecutor general last month, said he had urged Giuliani to launch a U.S. inquiry and go to court if he had any evidence but not to use Ukraine to conduct a political vendetta that could affect the U.S. election.

”I said, ‘Let’s put this through prosecutors, not through presidents,’ ” Lutsenko told The Times.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.