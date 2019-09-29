Kamala Harris Takes Notice of Maya Rudolph’s Impression of Her on SNL

Maya Rudolph returned to “Saturday Night Live” to skewer Sen. Kamala Harris. But Harris, it seems, approves of her impression.

“That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me,” she tweeted Sunday.

Rudolph parodied the Democratic presidential candidate on “SNL’s” 45th season premiere, and naturally, Harris’ now-famous “that girl was me” line got ample airtime.

In a skit set at a fictional CNN impeachment town hall, Rudolph’s Harris considers herself as “America’s fun aunt,” or “funt,” whose no-nonsense prosecutor past may not win her the presidency, but it does make her the ideal protagonist of a network legal drama.

“I’m a walking, talking TNT show,” she said at one point.

She was joined by Larry David as Sen. Bernie Sanders and host Woody Harrelson as former Vice President Joe Biden, sporting a set of sparkling white veneers.

Will Rudolph, like Tina Fey as Sarah Palin, pop up throughout the season if her character makes an impact ahead of the 2020 election? Only time will tell. But her impression’s left fans clamoring for more Kamala.