Man Killed, Woman Severely Injured in Westlake Village Crash

A man died and a woman was hospitalized with major injuries following a solo-car crash on a freeway onramp in Westlake Village on Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash took place just after 6 a.m. on the Lindero Canyon Road onramp to the southbound 101 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 44-year-old Agoura Hills man was at the wheel of a 2018 Ford Mustang when he lost control, CHP Officer M. Zane said in a written statement.

“The vehicle struck a metering light warning lamp and a tree before coming to rest on the right shoulder of southbound US-101,” Zane said.

The driver died from his injuries at the scene.

A 43-year-old Agoura Hills woman who had been riding as a passenger in the Mustang suffered “major injuries,” the officer said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Authorities issued a Sig Alert for the onramp that remained in effect for about six hours.