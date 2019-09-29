Man Killed, Woman Severely Injured in Westlake Village Crash
A man died and a woman was hospitalized with major injuries following a solo-car crash on a freeway onramp in Westlake Village on Sunday morning, officials said.
The crash took place just after 6 a.m. on the Lindero Canyon Road onramp to the southbound 101 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A 44-year-old Agoura Hills man was at the wheel of a 2018 Ford Mustang when he lost control, CHP Officer M. Zane said in a written statement.
“The vehicle struck a metering light warning lamp and a tree before coming to rest on the right shoulder of southbound US-101,” Zane said.
The driver died from his injuries at the scene.
A 43-year-old Agoura Hills woman who had been riding as a passenger in the Mustang suffered “major injuries,” the officer said.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation.
Authorities issued a Sig Alert for the onramp that remained in effect for about six hours.