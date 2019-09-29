Monument Honoring ‘Braceros,’ Mexican Migrant Workers, Unveiled in Downtown L.A.

In Migrant’s Bend Plaza in downtown Los Angeles, there’s a new statue.

It stands about 20 feet tall. A bronze migrant worker holds el cortito, a short-handled hoe that required field workers to be bent over for their 10- to 12-hour shifts.

To the left of the worker, his wife holds their son, clutching a toy Ford truck in one arm while stretching out the other arm in search of his father. To the right, there’s a pile of workers’ tools and other symbols depicting how migrants were exploited.

The Bracero Monument, unveiled Sunday, was created by artist Dan Medina, 51, as part of a $3.2-million streetscape and pedestrian improvement project that also highlights Native American, African American and immigrant cultures from many L.A. communities.

