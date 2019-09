Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman became an overnight sensation over the past week after the Los Angeles Police Department shared a video of her singing beautifully on a subway platform at the Wilshire/Normandie Purple Line Metro station in Koreatown.

Who is she? Where did she learn to sing like that?

Emily Zamourka, who captured L.A.'s attention with her song, stopped to talk with KTLA's Jennifer McGraw on Sunday.

This segment appeared on the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 29, 2019.

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

