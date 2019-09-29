Navy Sailor Dies After Fall Aboard Carrier at Coronado Station

Posted 12:16 PM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:52PM, September 29, 2019

Military officials say a Navy sailor died after a fall aboard an aircraft carrier at Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the 21-year-old man fell from an aircraft elevator on the USS Nimitz late Friday. He died at a hospital early Saturday.

The Navy twitter feed, flynavy, says the accident is under investigation. The sailor's name was not released.

Nimitz spokesman Ensign Bill Petkovski tells the Navy Times that the crew was making a port visit in San Diego following "routine operations" when the accident occurred.

The Nimitz left its Bremerton, Washington, homeport on Sept. 16 to conduct pre-deployment training off the California coast.

