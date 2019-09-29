Navy Sailor Dies After Fall Aboard Carrier at Coronado Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Military officials say a Navy sailor died after a fall aboard an aircraft carrier at Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the 21-year-old man fell from an aircraft elevator on the USS Nimitz late Friday. He died at a hospital early Saturday.

The Navy twitter feed, flynavy, says the accident is under investigation. The sailor's name was not released.

A sailor from USS Nimitz passed away early this morning from injuries sustained in an accident aboard ship last night. The sailor fell from one of the ship’s aircraft elevators in a down position. The accident is under investigation. — flynavy (@flynavy) September 28, 2019

Nimitz spokesman Ensign Bill Petkovski tells the Navy Times that the crew was making a port visit in San Diego following "routine operations" when the accident occurred.

The Nimitz left its Bremerton, Washington, homeport on Sept. 16 to conduct pre-deployment training off the California coast.