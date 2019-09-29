× Norwalk Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver While Helping Motorist Who Ran Out of Gas on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos

Investigators are seeking a work truck that struck and killed a 34-year-old Norwalk man as he helped a teenager who had run out of gas alongside the 91 Freeway in Cerritos early Sunday, authorities said.

Miguel Gutierrez Fabian died at the scene of the hit-and-run, which unfolded about 12:10 a.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway, just west of Bloomfield Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Department of Coroner and California Highway Patrol officials.

Fabian “was assisting (a 16-year-old Norwalk boy) with his vehicle that was out of gas on the right shoulder when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that was described as a white work truck with wooden rails on the bed of the truck and possible collision damage to the right front side of the vehicle,” CHP Officer J.C. Nunez said in a written statement. The truck continued on without stopping.

Paramedics pronounced Guttierez Fabian dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

It was not clear whether Gutierrez and the young driver he was assisting knew one another prior to the incident.

Anyone with information can reach the CHP’s Santa Fe Springs-area office at 562-868-0503. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.