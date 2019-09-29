Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Park in Riverside

Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man during an argument at a park in Riverside on Saturday afternoon.

Armando Meza, 59, of Riverside is accused of murder, the Riverside Police Department said in a written statement.

The killing took place about 1:20 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park, 4261 Park Ave.

“It appears an altercation occurred when the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim several times,” according to the statement.

Paramedics took the severely wounded victim to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead, officials said. His identity was not released Sunday pending notification of family.

Investigators quickly identified Meza as a suspect in the deadly attack. A motive for the killing has not been released.

He was found about 10 p.m. just around the corner at Park Avenue and 12th Street, according to police and Riverside County booking records.

He was booked on suspicion of murder, as well as drunken driving, records show. Bail was set at $1 million pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court.

