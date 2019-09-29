Tornado Touches Down Near Davis as Storms Sweep Through Central California: NWS

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in a California field as thunderstorms swept through the central part of the state.

Cell phone video posted online shows the towering vortex spinning Saturday near Davis.

NWS forecaster Emily Heller tells the San Francisco Chronicle there was no damage. She says tornadoes in the Central Valley aren’t entirely unusual and are typically weaker than ones seen in the Midwest.

One Twitter user wrote she was “totally terrified.”

The storm dropped a layer of dime-sized hail on some roadways. More stormy conditions are possible Sunday.

To the east, forecasters issued a winter weather advisory after several inches of snow fell at high elevations in the Sierra Nevada.

The unstable weather is the result of a cold front over the Pacific Northwest.

Here is a video of the earlier tornado warned storm to the north of Davis. #CAwx https://t.co/ltxNTZoBws — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 29, 2019

While there is a break in mountain snow this morning, periods of snow showers are expected to return this afternoon and continue through Monday afternoon. The Winter Weather Advisory continues through tomorrow. Take precautions if traveling through the mountains! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/FLC0Jjm9L1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 29, 2019