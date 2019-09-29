Where to Get Free Coffee, Discounts on National Coffee Day

Sunday is National Coffee Day and several stores are celebrating with free coffee and discounts.

It’s a day for caffeine addicts, workaholics, and Pumpkin Spice Latte enthusiasts to hit the streets in celebration of the only thing that gets them up in the mornings.

Where to get National Coffee Day Offers in California

Many stores are ringing in the special holiday by giving out free or discounted cups of that delicious, eye-opening drink. After all, the only thing better than coffee is free coffee. Here are just a few:

Krispy Kreme is offering customers a free cup of coffee and a free Original Glazed Doughnut.

At Dunkin’, get a free second cup with your purchase of one hot coffee at participating locations.

Whether you take it light and sweet or dark and bold buy one hot coffee, get another hot coffee free, today, National Coffee Day, 9.29.19. Of equal or lesser value. Participation may vary. pic.twitter.com/1rMlOddcCU — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 29, 2019

Pilot Flying J in Southern California is offering a free hot or cold brew cup, including cinnamon spice cold brew and pumpkin maple cappuccino, through their app.

On #NationalCoffeeDay let’s all stop and realize that none of us would function like normal human beings without our morning coffee. Celebrate with a free coffee on us in the app. — Pilot Flying J (@PilotFlyingJ) September 29, 2019

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is giving away a cup of hot or cold coffee to those who buy a food item or baked good for at least $2 at participating locations.

Happy #NationalCoffeeDay! ☕🎉 Celebrate with us and get a FREE regular-sized coffee (hot or iced!) with the purchase of any food or bakery item of $2 or more. Available 9/29 at participating locations. pic.twitter.com/98OMkbMRVe — The Coffee Bean (@TheCoffeeBean) September 29, 2019

Peet’s Coffee is giving customers a 25% discount on coffee beans at their stores or online.

It’s #NationalCoffeeDay and we’re going all in to celebrate by giving you 25% off beans, in-store and online. Though, TBH, we celebrate coffee all day, every day. ☕ pic.twitter.com/rD4QgfkPaN — Peet's Coffee (@peetscoffee) September 29, 2019

Corner Bakery Cafe is giving away a free cup with every purchase at participating locations.

To celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, we’re giving away FREE COFFEE with any purchase 9/29-10/1. This offer includes hand-brewed coffee or Cold Brew ☕️. See you there 🖐. Click to view offer details and participating locations: https://t.co/ijXdE5kTVT pic.twitter.com/F76EaNLOxo — Corner Bakery Cafe (@CornerBakery) September 29, 2019

Silk will reimburse you up to $5 for your non-dairy milk drink order this Sunday if you send them a PayPal request for the cost of your drink and provide the drink order in the note. They are limiting the fun at $5,000 in reimbursements, though, so have your PayPal at the ready.

Happy #NationalCoffeeDay! We want to inform everyone that we did reach our $5,000 limit. Thanks for celebrating with us and enjoy your ☕️. — Silk (@LoveMySilk) September 29, 2019

Where did the popular drink originate?

Legend has it that coffee’s great potential was discovered by an Ethiopian goat herder who noticed how strung out his goats were after eating the coffee berry. After he alerted local monks, word about the berry’s effects spread quickly, eventually reaching the Arabian Peninsula where it began to become the social touchstone that it is today.

Across the region, the popularity of coffee houses where people would gather to drink and socialize began to spread. These spots were even referred to as the “Schools of the Wise,” according to the National Coffee Association. If only the break room coffee pot would impart that kind of wisdom.

Is coffee good for you?

Scientists just can’t seem to agree on whether coffee should be considered healthy, leaving coffee fiends questioning their daily vice.

Researchers at Queen Mary University found earlier this year that drinking coffee, even as many as 25 cups a day, is not likely to increase your chances of stiff arteries.

Before you take a huge sigh of relief, though, you might want to take a tally of your coffee consumption today.

A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition concluded that drinking six or more cups of coffee a day may result in an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Conflicted? Just wait.

Two 2017 studies concluded that moderate (think two to four cups) coffee consumption may lead to a longer life. The antioxidant-rich bean has also been found to reduce diseases such as type 2 diabetes, liver disease, Alzheimer’s, and even some types of cancers.

So, it seems coffee drinkers might be able to stick around a few extra years and wait for scientists to concur on whether the drink is actually good for you.

Is drinking coffee bad for the environment?

While the bean itself is natural, coffee culture produces an absurd amount of waste, including disposable cups, filters, straws, plastic tops, stirrers, tiny creamer cups, single-use machine cups, napkins and grounds.

The conscious consumer may be able to avoid this by using reusable products, but even the process of growing coffee to meet global demand can be harmful to the environment. Coffee beans make up only half of the actual coffee cherries from which the beans are harvested, creating a large amount of waste product just to get the beans themselves.