2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court to Be Announced in Pasadena

The 2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court will be announced Monday morning in Pasadena.

The Court Committee will select seven court members from its 25 finalists that participated in an interview process.

Members of the 2020 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship and serve as ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses, the Tournament’s website stated.

The announcement will be made at 9 a.m. at the Tournament House.

The website listed the 25 finalists.

Lailah Batchelder, Blair High School

Carly Witteman, La Cañada High School

Janelle Johnson, John Marshall Fundamental High School

Rukan Saif, Arcadia High School

Siena Dancsecs, La Cañada High School

Emilie Risha, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy

Reese Rosental Saporito, John Marshall Fundamental High School

Samantha Kennedy, Mayfield Senior School

Ai Kusayanagi, Temple City High School

Michael Wilkins, Maranatha High School

Amaiya Drew, Pasadena High School

Ava Walters, Pasadena High School

Lily Nelson, Westridge School

Reese Owen, Westridge School

Saudia Usher, John Muir High School

Mia Thorsen, John Marshall Fundamental High School

Lily Mendez, Mayfield Senior School

Camille Kennedy, La Salle High School

Sydney Chang, Arcadia High School

Sydney Haupt, La Salle High School

Heein Kim, San Marino High School

Eleanor Washburn, Westridge School

Kathleen Fox, South Pasadena High School

Mia Dawson, South Pasadena High School

Sophia Rubbo, Westridge School