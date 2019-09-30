8-Year-Old Boy Dies, 2nd Child and Woman Injured After Being Hit by Van Near Oxnard School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An 8-year-old boy has died, and another child and a woman were injured after all three were hit by a van while they were headed to a school in Oxnard on Monday morning, police said.

About 7:40 a.m., the victims were in a crosswalk at Cooper Road and Anita Avenue when they were struck by a van outside Ramona Elementary School, according to Cmdr. Luis McArthur of the Oxnard Police Department. They were on their way to Cesar Chavez Elementary School, which is nearby.

The 8-year-old boy died of his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

A 9-year-old girl and her mother were also seriously injured but are expected to survive, according to police.

The boy was their neighbor's son, McArthur said.

Although the initial call came out as a hit-and-run crash, the 17-year-old driver did remain on scene, according to investigators. She was dropping her sister's children off at Ramona when the crash took place.

A portion of the street outside the elementary school remained blocked off with police tape as of 10 a.m., Sky5 video over the scene showed. A silver van could be seen in the middle of the cordoned off road.

The incident is under investigation and police have not released any further details.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this story.