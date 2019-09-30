× Body Found in Burning Car in Montecito Heights: LAPD

Homicide detectives are investigating after a dead body was found burning in a vehicle in Montecito Heights over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The incident was reported just after midnight on Sunday in the 4500 block of Browne Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.

L.A. firefighters who were putting out a car fire located the body in the car’s trunk, Lopez said.

The badly burned remains were later determined to belong to a female.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, and no further details were available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.