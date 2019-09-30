Live: 2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court announced in Pasadena

California Vaccine Law Has Strong Bipartisan Support in State, New Poll Shows

September 30, 2019
Daisi Minor gives an MMR vaccine to Kristian Richard, 1, being held by his mother, Natasha. A new statewide poll shows strong support for California’s schoolchildren vaccination rules.(Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Californians strongly support a state law creating new oversight of vaccine medical exemptions for schoolchildren in a statewide poll released Monday, with backing across a spectrum of political affiliations, income and education levels, and geography.

The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, conducted for the Los Angeles Times, found that 90% of Democrats, 82% of those with no party preference and 73% of Republicans supported the effort to increase immunization rates at schools and daycare facilities by allowing the California Department of Public Health to review and possibly reject a doctor’s determination that a child should skip all or some of their shots.

Overall, 8 out of every 10 voters surveyed said they supported the new law, with 61% saying they favored it strongly. Just 16% said they opposed it. The strongest dissent came from participants in the poll who described themselves as very politically conservative — 1 out of every 3 of those voters said they opposed it.

Still, 67% of conservative voters who participated overwhelmingly supported the vaccination law, said Mark DiCamillo, director of the Berkeley IGS Poll.

