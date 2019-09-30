Chef Curtis Stone Talks New PBS Show ‘Field Trip With Curtis Stone’ & Previews Maude Restaurant’s New Tuscany Menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone joined us live with details on his new PBS show “Field Trip with Curtis Stone” along with a taste of his Tuscany menu at Maude Restaurant. “Field Trip with Curtis Stone” premieres on Monday, October 7 at 7:30p on PBS and showcases Curtis Stone’s visits to regions around the world (including Rioja, Central Coast, Umbria, Lombardy, The Kimberley & Margaret in Australia) to conduct R+D for the regional tasting menus at his Michelin-starred restaurant Maude in Beverly Hills. The Tuscany Menu at Maude Restaurant is available starting Wed, Oct 2. For more information including reservations, you can visit their website.