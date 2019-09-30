Chef Curtis Stone Talks New PBS Show ‘Field Trip With Curtis Stone’ & Previews Maude Restaurant’s New Tuscany Menu

Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone joined us live with details on his new PBS show “Field Trip with Curtis Stone” along with a taste of his Tuscany menu at Maude Restaurant. “Field Trip with Curtis Stone” premieres on Monday, October 7 at 7:30p on PBS and showcases Curtis Stone’s  visits to regions around the world (including Rioja, Central Coast, Umbria, Lombardy, The Kimberley & Margaret in Australia) to conduct R+D for the regional tasting menus at his Michelin-starred restaurant Maude in Beverly Hills. The Tuscany Menu at Maude Restaurant is available starting Wed, Oct 2. For more information including reservations, you can visit their website.

