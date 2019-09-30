Juul Stops Funding San Francisco Measure to Overturn Anti-Vaping Law

A sign advertises Juul vaping products in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2019. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Juul Labs says it will stop supporting a ballot measure to overturn an anti-vaping law in San Francisco, effectively killing the campaign.

The San Francisco-based vape products company announced Monday that it will stop funding Proposition C after donating nearly $19 million.

San Francisco passed a measure in June suspending the sale of e-cigarettes. Proposition C would permit sales to adults.

Although the measure remains on November’s ballot, the Yes on Proposition C campaign says it won’t be continuing its support efforts.

Juul says its decision was part of a companywide review from newly appointed CEO K.C. Crosthwaite. It came as the company is under investigation into concerns about its advertising.

The announcement also came as a 14th U.S. death related to vaping was reported in Nebraska.

