L.A. Angels Fire Manager Brad Ausmus After 90-Loss Season

The Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Brad Ausmus after they went 72-90 in his only season after replacing Mike Scioscia.

The Angels made the announcement Monday, a day after the regular season ended.

There are six teams now that have managerial openings — San Francisco, San Diego, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and the Chicago Cubs.

The Angels, who have made the playoffs only once since 2009, were beset by injuries to star Mike Trout, two-way player Shohei Ohtani and others.

Scioscia managed for 19 seasons. Ausmus had previously managed in Detroit.

The dismissal of Ausmus has sparked speculation that former bench coach Joe Maddon — who was let by the Cubs this weekend — will take over as the Angels' manager.

Today, the Los Angeles Angels announced that Brad Ausmus will not return as manager in 2020. pic.twitter.com/XDGVCiG1gx — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 30, 2019