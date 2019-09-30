Man Seen on Surveillance Footage Firing Handgun in Silver Lake Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a person who began firing shots seemingly at random in the early hours Monday in Silver Lake. No one was hurt in the incident, but neighbors are concerned.

Several neighbors caught the incident on surveillance footage.

Video shows a dark-colored SUV stopping in the street near Kenilworth Avenue and Hawick Street just before 2 a.m. Monday

A passenger gets out, walks into the street, gets into a crouching position, and fires several shots with a handgun in the residential neighborhood overlooking the Silver Lake reservoir.

One neighbor said the man appeared to be shooting into the reservoir.

"He wasn't aiming to hit anybody, I don't think," the neighbor told KTLA.

Residents told KTLA gunshots are a rare occurrence for the neighborhood, which they described as calm and safe.