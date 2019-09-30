× Nation’s First Cannabis Cafe Set to Open in West Hollywood on Tuesday

The Lowell Cafe is a new restaurant and bar in West Hollywood that will allow diners to smoke marijuana inside and out thanks to a new license issued by the city. It’s slated to open Oct. 1 and when it does, it will be the first of its kind.

If you’re imagining a giant smoky room filled with bowls of weed, couches and lots of pizza, think again. Imagine instead a functional restaurant with servers, plus a special air-filtration system that sucks up and filters the smoke from people smoking weed, everywhere.

“We have families reaching out wanting to bring their kids or grandparents and high school groups of friends flying from all over the world,” restaurant director Kevin Brady said. “I feel like we’re Disney World.”

When you arrive, you will be seated at a table and greeted by a flower host (also known as a “budtender”) who will serve as your cannabis guide. He or she will drill you on your past cannabis experiences (whether you’re Snoop Dogg-level or haven’t smoked since high school or at all) and help personalize your cannabis order. You also will have a server from whom you can order food and nonalcoholic beverages.

