Noah Cuatro’s Parents Charged With Murder and Torture in Connection With Palmdale Boy’s Death

The parents of a 4-year-old Palmdale boy are facing murder and torture charges in connection with his death earlier this year, officials announced Monday.

Jose Maria Cuatro Jr., 27, and Ursula Elaine Juarez, 25, were arrested Sept. 26, months after Noah Cuatro’s death on July 6, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Cuatro also faces one count of assault on a child causing death and Juarez faces one count of child abuse resulting in death.

The pair had previously told authorities that their son had drowned at a Palmdale community pool, but investigators later found signs of trauma that were not consistent with drowning.

The death was ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner two days before Cuatro and Juarez were arrested.

Noah’s great-grandmother, Eva Hernandez, said the boy lived with her for much of his life.

After the arrests last week, Hernandez described Noah as “loving” and “sweet.”

She said the boy was taken from his mother at birth and placed in and out of foster care until Hernandez took custody of him when he was 3 months old.

When Noah was 9 months old, his birth parents regained custody, but he was removed from their care again about a year later.

He went back into foster care until Hernandez took custody of him for more than two years, she said.

The boy was placed back into the care of his parents in November 2018.

Despite a report from the Los Angeles County Office of Child Protection finding that social workers had acted appropriately in leaving Noah with his parents, Hernandez's attorney, Brian Claypool, said the agency "deliberately disregarded" Noah's welfare by sending him back.

He said boy often begged not to be taken from Hernandez.

Cuatro and Juarez are set to be arraigned Monday and bail is recommended at $3 million.

They face a possible sentence of 32 years to life in prison if conviction as charged.