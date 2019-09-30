Officials in Pursuit of Fleeing Driver in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police are chasing a vehicle through the San Fernando Valley Monday afternoon.

As Sky5 was initially overhead the chase in the Sun Valley area around 5:45 p.m., the black sedan was winding its way across surface streets, where one passenger bailed out and took off running. The occupants also appeared to be tossing items from the car.

The pursuit began after a report of a man with a gun, according to L.A. Police Officer Mike Lopez.

The car was moving at a swift pace, sometimes blowing through intersections as the driver sought to maneuver around traffic. At one point as traffic became stalled, the officers in pursuit stopped their cruiser and took aim at the vehicle, which simply continued on driving.

The car next got onto Highway 170 in Arleta and headed south before exiting at Oxnard Street in Valley Glen. The vehicle headed back north on the same highway.

The chase returned to surface streets in Pacoima, with tires smoking as the sedan cut corners and veered into opposing traffic.

Because of the suspect’s erratic driving, police pulled their ground units from the pursuit for safety for a time, though officials continued monitoring the vehicle from the air.

The car continued circling around surface streets in the Pacoima area for some time, though at a more moderate pace once police vehicles had stopped tailing it.

But once ground units rejoined the chase around 6:15 p.m., the pursuit driver began picking up speed and blowing stoplights again.

Check back for updates on this developing story.