New AirPods Accessory Helps You Keep Track of Them

The latest creation from the guy who created the original wide angle lens for the iPhone!

Two years ago, I profiled an inventor named Patrick O'Neill. He’s the guy that came up with a simple idea: a wide angle lens that attaches to the iPhone.

The olloclip mobile phone lens went on to sell millions of units, enabling iPhone photographers worldwide to get even more creative with their snapshots.

"I prototyped it in my kitchen for about a year and launched it on Kickstarter in 2011. It was incredible to see what they did with our product," explained O'Neill, who recently met with me again.

Eight years later, his original idea has made it into the latest iPhones. iPhone 11 includes 3 built in lenses and one of them is an ultra wide angle!

"It's like Apple fulfilled my vision," said O'Neill.

Now, the self-professed Apple fanatic is creating a new company called Jura. It’s first product: Anchor, a way to keep track of AirPods!

"Connect it to your belt loop, connect it to your handbag, your backpack, you always know where it is. The beauty of this is that it doesn’t add any bulk to the AirPods, it just snaps in and there you go" said O'Neill as he demoed the product for me.

The lightweight clip sells for $19 in metal and $29 dollars for titanium.

"There are other accessories for AirPods that help you attach, but traditionally they’re cases and a case for a case is going to create extra bulk," said James Wharton a co-founder of Jura.

Like his olloclip project, O’Neill is one again turning to Kickstarter!

"Everything is already in production now. We just need the kickstarters to put the fuel in the rocket so we can launch it," said O'Neill.

Jura plans to deliver Anchor just in time for the holidays. O'Neill told me that as an avid Apple user, he just makes products he believes other Apple users will appreciate.

So far, so good. In just over a week, his Jura Anchor Kickstarter has nearly completed its funding goal of $30,000.

