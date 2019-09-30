Los Angeles begins phase two of its ban on plastic straws, which includes smaller restaurants, Monday. Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 30, 2019.
Phase 2 of L.A.’s Plastic Straw Ban Begins Tuesday
-
Lawmakers to Decide on Legislation to Phase Out Single-Use Plastics in California By 2030
-
San Francisco Airport Set to Ban Sales of Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles
-
Canada Plans to Ban ‘Harmful’ Single-Use Plastic Items by 2021
-
Norwegian Cruise Line Set to Ditch Single-Use Plastic Bottles by 2020
-
University in London Bans Beef to Help Fight Climate Change
-
-
Coke and Pepsi Abandon the Plastics Lobby
-
Yearlong Project to Cause Delays on Sunset Boulevard in Greater Bel Air Area
-
Burbank Officials Look to Ban Polystyrene, Single-Use Products
-
Stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to Be Closed in Hyde Park Area Amid Restoration Work on Crenshaw/LAX Line
-
Pennsylvania Toy Company to Begin Making Army Women
-
-
British Woman Dies After Metal Drinking Straw Impales Her Through Eye
-
San Diego State Bans Electric Scooters, Neglects to Tell Students
-
California Recycling Industry Struggles as China, Other Nations Stop Accepting Certain Materials