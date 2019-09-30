× Target to Hold Free “PAW Patrol” Trick-or-Treat Event Before Halloween; Many SoCal Stores Participating

Target is kicking off the Halloween festivities a little early this year with a “PAW Patrol”-themed trick-or-treat event the Saturday before the holiday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 26, children are invited to dress up in their costumes and trick-or-treat through their local participating store.

There will also be an exclusive episode of the popular kids’ program for the little ones to enjoy, as well as giveaways, according to Target.

The free event will be held at stores nationwide, include dozens of locations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Target stores that are participating in the PAW Patrol trick-or-treat event can be found here.