Authorities have arrested two men in a broad burglary series targeting more than 20 coin dealers in 10 weeks across Southern California and Nevada, including multiple locations in Orange County. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Oct. 1, 2019.
2 Arrested in Coin Shop Burglary Series Across Southern California, Nevada
