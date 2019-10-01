2 Arrested in Coin Shop Burglary Series Across Southern California, Nevada

Authorities have arrested two men in a broad burglary series targeting more than 20 coin dealers in 10 weeks across Southern California and Nevada, including multiple locations in Orange County. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Oct. 1, 2019.

