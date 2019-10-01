8 Injured After Vehicles Collide, At Least 1 Crashes Into Building in Perris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eight people were injured after several vehicles collided and at least one crashed into a building in Perris Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 4th Street, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed a Mazda inside what appeared to be a badly-damaged restaurant and a truck stopped on the sidewalk in front of it. A third damaged vehicle can be seen nearby, and fourth can be seen across the street. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the incident.

All those hurt appeared to have suffered moderate injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals, fire officials said.

The building was significantly damaged in the crash, authorities said.

It's unclear what led to the collision.

The area was expected to stay closed for an unknown duration, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

No further details were immediately available.

#CINCIDENT UPDATE 5:48 PM: A total of eight patients with moderate injuries transported to area hospitals. Significant damage to business, CAL FIRE/RCOFD USAR on scene to assist with shoring up the structure. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 2, 2019

#Perris

🚧Traffic Collision🚧 On 10/1/19, at 5:04 PM, report of multiple veh traffic collision in 200 block of 4th St. Deps arrived & confirmed several vehicles involved & 1 vehicle collided with adjacent building. Area shut down for unknown length of time. Updates to follow — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) October 2, 2019