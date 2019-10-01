Anaheim Family Heartbroken After 5 Dogs Stolen From Backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Anaheim family is heartbroken after someone stole their five dogs from their backyard in broad daylight.

Monday afternoon, the Anthony Vasquez, Rocio Lopez, and 7-year-old Max came home to find the puppy gate wide open and all dogs were gone.

The family suspects they may have been targeted because the dogs are expensive breeds.

The home is surrounded by a seven-foot fence, and the family said the front gate was locked.

They've passed out fliers and they're checking social media and other websites to see if the dogs are listed for sale somewhere.

The family says they are offering a reward, no questions asked.

If you have any information on these dogs, contact the Anaheim Police Department.